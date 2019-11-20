Representative Image
Representative Image

Members of European Parliament got sense how terrorism affecting India especially J-K: MHA

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have got a sense how terrorism posing threat to India, especially Jammu and Kashmir.
"The MEPs got a sense of the threat of terrorism and how terrorism poses a threat to India especially in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the MHA said in a statement.
Earlier, the MEPs had expressed their desire that they would like to visit Kashmir to understand how terrorism is affecting India and how this has been a challenge for India," the MHA said in a statement.
A group of 27 Members of European Parliament (MEPs), who belonged to different political parties, including ruling and opposition parties, paid a private visit to India from October 28 to November 1 at the invitation of the International Institute for Nonaligned Studies, a Delhi based think tank.
The delegation of MEPs included Germany's Bernhard Zimniok, Lars Patrick Berg and Nicolaus Fest who visited Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation in the region following the Centre's decision to strip the region of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.
This was the first time that the government has allowed a foreign delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of Article 370.
The meetings were facilitated for the MEPs as has been done previously on familiarisation visits for the visiting Members of Parliament of different countries.
"Such exchanges promote deeper people to people contact and ultimately it feeds into the larger relationship which any two countries would like to develop," the MHA said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:26 IST

Has taken note of spyware having affected some WhatsApp users,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The government has taken note of the fact that a spyware/malware has affected some WhatsApp users in the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:11 IST

Maha students demand investigation in Fathima Latheef case, show...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Maharashtra Joint Action Committee for Social Justice on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Mumbai University seeking a fair investigation in the case related to Fathima Latheef and in solidarity with JNU students who are protesting against fee in

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:08 IST

MHA: 609 people currently under detention in J-K

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that over 609 people are currently under detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:01 IST

West Bengal Governor shown black flags by TMC workers in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress Party workers allegedly showed black flags to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in Domkal, Murshidabad on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:44 IST

Uddhav Thackeray will be Chief Minister of Maharashtra, says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said that Uddhav Thackeray will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:43 IST

Kerala assembly adjourns following opposition uproar over KSU...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Kerala assembly on Wednesday was adjourned following a massive opposition uproar in protest over the police attack against Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers and an MLA.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:37 IST

Only 606 people are presently under detention, 218 are stone...

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha that a total of 5,161 people including stone-pelters, separatists and some political leaders were arrested preventively on August 5.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:36 IST

105-year-old Kerala granny becomes 'oldest learner' appears for...

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Age is merely a number for 105-year-old Bageerathi Amma who scripted history when she appeared for her fourth standard exam becoming the oldest learner of the Kerala State Literacy Mission.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:32 IST

Spent fuel of Kudankulam Nuclear plant to be stored far from...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The government informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there was need of 'Away From Reactor' facility for spent fuel of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant as the in-house capacity will be full by 2022 and it will not be a dumping site.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:31 IST

UP: Verbal spat between two police officials in Moradabad over...

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A verbal spat between two Uttar Pradesh police officials in Moradabad took an ugly turn on Wednesday after inspector Sachin Dayal alleged that Circle Officer Devendra Yadav threatened to kill him following a car collision.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:29 IST

People are terrified to drink water in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Manoj Tiwari targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of "poisonous" drinking water being supplied across the national capital and said that people are terrified to drink water in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:28 IST

MHA: Section prescribing compulsory registration of Indian...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that a section prescribing compulsory registration of every Indian citizen was inserted into the Citizenship Act.

Read More
iocl