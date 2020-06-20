Members of Goa BJP Yuva Morcha hold protest against China

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 19 (ANI): Members of Goa BJP Yuva Morcha held a protest on Friday near the BJP office here against China's actions on Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The protestors were seen burning the Chinese flag and raising slogans "China Murdabad!" and "Bharat mata ki jai!"

"On behalf of all the citizens of Goa, we are protesting against China here. We pledge to not buy any Chinese products. We also pledge to not even use Chinese products. This signal must reach to every part of the country," BJP Goa spokesperson Damodar Naik told ANI.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to be self-reliant. Through 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', we would be able to improve our economy. If we work on 'Vocal for Local', then we would be able to stop all imports from China. I urge the people of the country to stop the use of Chinese products and become more self-reliant," he said.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

