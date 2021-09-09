Members of Parliamentary panel on IT participate in Green India Challenge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9 (ANI): Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Wednesday participated in Green India Challenge in Hyderabad's Shiparamam.

Dr Shashi Taroor, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Information Technology along with his committee colleagues planted saplings at Shiparamam.

The Green India Challenge was initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar.



The plantation was coordinated by Lok Sabha MP Ranjith Reddy along with the Green India Challenge Representative Raghava.

Members of Parliament including Mahua Moitra, Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, Dhairyasheel Sambahjirao Mane, P.R.Natarajan, Santhosh Landet, Sumathy Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Nadimul Haque and Syed Zafer Islam attended the event.

Speaking about the event, Tharoor said, "The fruits of the saplings we plant may be enjoyed by the next generations. It is equal to nation-building. Efforts we make today should be benefitted tomorrow."

Tharoor later urged all the people of the country to participate in the Green India Challenge initiative. (ANI)

