Members of parliamentary panel on IT welcome decision to ban 59 China-linked apps

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Members of the parliamentary panel on Information Technology on Tuesday welcomed the government's decision to ban 59 China-linked apps.

Eight members attended the meeting of the Standing Committee on Information Technology which discussed various issues including COVID-19 crisis, cybersecurity and importance of Arogya Setu app.

The meeting was held in accordance with social distancing and other norms prescribed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Sources said the members welcomed the ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and Helo to counter the threat posed by these applications to the country's "sovereignty and security."

"Members of the committee supported the government's move. The view was that if such a step is needed in the future, it will be supported," a source told ANI.

Sources said some members demanded a ban on more apps such as PubG.

They said that chairman of the standing committee said that that CamScanner app was used by some state police and other official establishments due to which the data may go to China.

"China would be getting data of lawbreakers of the country," a BJP MP quipped evoking laughter from the members present.

BJP MPs said there is no need to discuss the issue of banning of 59 Chinese apps.

The government had last month banned 59 China-lined apps in view of the information available that they were "engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

The committee has 29 members but due to difficulties created by COVID-19, eight members took part in the meeting.

The meeting lasted nearly three hours. (ANI)