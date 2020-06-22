Suryapet (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): In the aftermath of a face-off between armies of India and China, members of Vasavi club in Telangana's Suryapet held a protest on Sunday demanding the boycott of Chinese products.
They were seen setting ablaze the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese-made plastic items were also burnt.
Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15-16, after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.
Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)
Members of private club hold protest demanding Chinese products' boycott in Telangana's Suryapet
ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 22:45 IST
