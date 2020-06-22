The protesters set ablaze the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Telangana's Suryapet on Sunday. Photo/ANI
The protesters set ablaze the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Telangana's Suryapet on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Members of private club hold protest demanding Chinese products' boycott in Telangana's Suryapet

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 22:45 IST

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): In the aftermath of a face-off between armies of India and China, members of Vasavi club in Telangana's Suryapet held a protest on Sunday demanding the boycott of Chinese products.
They were seen setting ablaze the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese-made plastic items were also burnt.
Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15-16, after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.
Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

