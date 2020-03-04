Members of SCBA condemn resolution passed against Justice Arun Mishra, call for removal of Dushyant Dave as President

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): A few members of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) have condemned the resolution passed by the lawyers' body against Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra.

In a letter signed by 11 members, to the secretary of SCBA, the lawyers have demanded the resignation of SCBA president Dushyant Dave.

The SCBA had criticised Justice Mishra for praising Prime Minister Narender Modi in a public function. The SCBA resolution had said it is unbecoming of a judge to praise the head of the government in such a manner and that judges are expected to maintain neutrality.

[{90971dd5-8d3f-46e0-963d-e7fa38dd1eea:intradmin/SCBA_1_cdzqzMz.jfif}]

"We the undersigned members of this esteemed SCBA were taken aback by the mischievous act of passing the above-said resolution dated February 26 at the behest of President of SCBA showing as if the resolution has the accent and consent of the entire SCBA, when the fact remains that no Executive Committee meeting was convened despite the request of the Secretary and other members of Executive Committee to discuss this issue in the Executive Committee meeting," the letter read.

[{0049022e-0257-4b0a-acee-1f889a09d949:intradmin/SCBA_2_pzWM54G.jfif}]

"The conduct of the President is not only an act of maligning the image and reputation of the Apex Bar and also against the larger interest of the Bar because the first and foremost interest of the Bar is to have an appropriate place to sit for which 1.33 acres of land is yet to be acquired for the building of chambers. This land can only be acquired while working in tandem with the Govt functionaries. The act of the President and other members who signed the resolution will definitely invite the envy of the Officers who are in the helm of affairs of granting aforesaid acquisition and other beneficial schemes and projects," they added.

The signatories said they viewed the "impugned act very seriously and construe this as an act of advancing personal political agenda of President as also settling of score with a particular judge".

"In view of aforesaid facts and circumstances, it is incumbent upon your good office to seriously give consideration to the use of the majority of the members of the bar, including the undersigned members and consider the following resolutions by convening a general body meeting forthwith," the letter read.

The resolutions that the signatories urged to consider included -- to condemn the unauthorised resolution dated February 26 purportedly passed by the Executive Committee (through circulation) and to immediately withdraw the same, not to use the office of SCBA for political agendas, to remove Dushyant Dave from the post of President of SCBA and to remove Dushyant Dave from the primary membership of SCBA for working against the interest of the Bar. (ANI)