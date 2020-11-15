Members of Tibetan community extend Diwali greetings, urge people not to use Chinese products

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Members of Tibetan community here have extended greetings to people on Diwali and urged them to boycott Chinese products.

Sonam Tsering, general secretary of Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), said that people should not use firecrackers made in China.

"We wish everyone to have a safe Diwali celebration amid the global pandemic caused by the Chinese virus. I also request my Indian brothers and sister not to use firecrackers made in China," he said.



"We have to make China accountable for the aggressive expansionist policy and attempts of an illegal intrusion on the border and making all those troubles and causing so much chaos. So, each of us can make an individual contribution to our common cause by not using Chinese products, especially in this Diwali," he added.

Dolma Yangchen, President of the Tibetan Women's Association, also called for a boycott of Chinese products.

"On behalf of the Tibetan women's association, I would like to convey our warm greetings to all our Indian friends on Diwali. And as a Tibetan, I would like you all to support us by boycotting the Chinese goods and always be aware of what is happening in Tibet and at the border areas," Dolma Yangchen told ANI.

Karma Choeying, Secretary for Department of Information and International and Relations, Central Tibetans Administration, also extended best wishes on Diwali.

"Diwali is a very important festival in India. It is not going to be the same Diwali this time because of the pandemic situation. I wish on behalf of Tibetan people and particularly the Central Tibetan Administration a very happy Diwali," he said. (ANI)

