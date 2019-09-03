Netizens on Twitter came up with hilarious memes and reactions soon after two-wheeler driver incurred Rs 23,000 fine for not following traffic rules. (Photo/Twitter)
Meme lords have field day after two-wheeler owner incurs Rs 23,000 fine

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Soon after a two-wheeler owner came into news for being fined with Rs 23,000 in Gurugram, netizens on Twitter came up with hilarious reactions and memes to express their views on various clauses and fines with hashtag 'New Traffic Rules' trending top on the micro-blogging site.
Beware before you break traffic rules in the Gurugram area of Haryana as Dinesh Madan a scooter rider was fined Rs 23,000 for not wearing a helmet and not carrying Registration Certificate (RC), by the traffic police here on Monday.
However, stricter traffic violation rules triggered rib-tickling reactions and memes on social media with the hashtag 'New Traffic Rules' trending top on Twitter.
Here are some of the many memes and reactions trending on Twitter:


"Can't wait for the movie of Akshay Kumar in which he plays the role of Traffic police officer and helps Indian Economy #NewTrafficRules," a user tweeted.
Sacred Games' Ganesh Gaitonde was also seen trending on Twitter, not for his series this time, for breaking traffic rules!


"*KBC* Amitabh Bacchan: Kya karenge itne paise ka? (What will you do with this much amount?) Contetant: Challan Bharunga (Will pay the Challan)," another user tweeted.


Delhi Police issued as many as 3,900 challans on Sunday.
Higher penalties for traffic violations came into effect from September 1 after the implementation of provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. (ANI)

