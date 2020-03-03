Men detained for gang-rape in Udaipur

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 03 (ANI): Police here have detained a few men for allegedly raping a woman, additional superintendent of police, Anant Kumar said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by at least four men in a moving car.

On Monday, police detained a few accused and started an investigation in the case.

"Her statement has been taken. Following initial questioning, we detained 2-3 people, the case will be solved soon," Kumar said. (ANI)

