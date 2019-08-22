Men thrashed, robbed of Rs 15 lakh after their car collides with other's

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Two men were beaten and allegedly got robbed of Rs 15 lakh after their car collided with another car in Punjabi Bagh here on Wednesday night.

"The two men were going home in their car when another Swift car collided from behind. The two men offered a compensation of Rs 2,500 but the Swift driver demanded a compensation of Rs 4,000. When they denied paying the amount, the Swift driver called his friends. Later, around 15 people gathered and thrashed the two men. They also allegedly took a bag containing Rs 15 lakh cash from the victims", said the police.

The two victims have been admitted to a local hospital.

An FIR has been registered in the Punjabi Bagh police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

