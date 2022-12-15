"Mental harassment": Actress Veena Kapoor files FIR against unknown persons for spreading fake news of her death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Actress Veena Kapoor, on Thursday, filed a police complaint at Mumbai's Dindoshi Police Station against unknown persons for spreading rumours of her death.

"If I don't file a complaint now, it will continue to happen with others. It is mental harassment...", said Veena Kapoor after reaching the police station to file FIR against those who spread rumours of her murder by her own son.



As per information, rumours spread on social media that she was murdered by her son and her body was thrown into a river. As the news of her death spread, people started paying homage to her on social media and even bad-mouthed her son.

However, it was soon revealed that it was not the actress but some other woman by the same name, who her son murdered. The woman, also named Veena Kapoor, was murdered by her son Sachin Kapoor and her body was buried in the forests of Matheran. This news created confusion and people started paying tribute to the actress Veena Kapoor by posting her pictures on social media, considering her dead.

In her complaint, she told police that she is alive and fake news of her death is being spread on social media. She said that many people even called her son and enquired about her well-being. She alleged that her son is being humiliated on social media due to this. A case has been registered against unknown persons in this regard. (ANI)

