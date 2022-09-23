Mental Health Awareness and Career Counselling Workshop held in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir [India], September 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Centre for Peace and Justice Foundation (JKCPJ) organized a Mental Health workshop and Career Counselling guidance session at Dubai Grand International School, HMT, Srinagar.

Team JKCPJ accompanied by a Mental Health Counsellor and Career Guidance Expert engaged with the students and addressed their struggles related to mental well-being and career guidance.





On being asked how to deal with the feelings of being left out by parents in comparison to their siblings and how to deal with sibling rivalry, JKCPJ Mental Health Expert, Syed Manaal Andrabi suggested, "Talking to the parents directly and making them understand how their behaviour and varying treatment of the siblings are hurting and affecting the children's mental health."



JKCPJ Career Guidance Expert Aman Jaswal, who is himself a career guidance expert and a final year Research scholar in the United Kingdom briefed the students about the importance of Career Guidance and how to look beyond traditional career choices. He suggested that, "It's very important for students to realise that they play on their strengths and not weaknesses. With the right support and guidance, a child can take proactive steps early in their academic and professional journey".

The staff and the students thanked the team JKCPJ for understanding and notifying the student's needs.

The programme was in line with JKCPJ's organizational mandate and part of its state-wide initiative "Student's Connect 2022" which focuses to raise awareness of mental health and career counselling through the correct psychosocial support. (ANI)

