Mental health experts observe 'mental slowing' in post-Covid symptoms, exact mechanism not clear

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): In a recent development, patients are experiencing cognitive dulling or slowing mental activity - unique post-Covid symptoms, said mental health experts.

Dr. Manushree Gupta, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital said, "Post Covid patients are also exhibiting a unique symptom of cognitive dulling or mental slowing where they are experience slowing of mental activity, inability to think clearly and feeling dejected or fatigued for 2-3 months after recovery from Covid infection."

However, Dr. Gupta also stated, "The exact mechanism is not clearly understood but is believed to result from the alterations in blood clotting mechanisms in the brain or even direct inflammation of the brain tissue."

"Neurocognitive symptoms following recovery from Covid-19 comprise mental confusion or fatigue, drowsiness, difficulty in sustaining attention, memory deficits as well as psychological symptoms like anxiety and depression," the doctor told ANI.



Mental health services have experienced an upsurge in consultations regarding anxiety disorders, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder in the recent times.

Other than physical weakness, the second wave of Covid-19 took a major toll on the mental health of not only the patients who suffered from the infection but also their families.

Moreover, the second wave forced people to deal with extreme mental agony, especially the families of the deceased.

"Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been observed in people who have witnessed death in their family due to Covid-19," said Dr Gupta.

Even with decreasing number of cases, mental health is a major cause of concern.

India freshly reported 1,32,364 Covid-19 cases and 2,713 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

Till date total case tally has reached 2,85,74,350 along with death toll as high as 3,40,702. (ANI)

