Mentality of BJP leader is similar to that of dogs : MP minister Sajjan Singh

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Monday said that the 'mentality' of BJP leaders is similar to that of dogs.

Verma made the statement while slamming BJP for mocking the State government's order of transferring 46 police dog handlers across the state along with their canines.

"Their mentality is like that of dogs, what else they can do," said Sajjan Singh Verma.

In a move that has invoked sharp criticism from BJP leaders, Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order transferring 46 police dog handlers across the state along with their canines. According to the order, handlers of tracker, sniffer and narco dogs from 23 Battalion Dog Squad have been given new postings in different districts of the state and have been ordered to rejoin immediately along with their dogs.

Reacting on the Sajjan's statement BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that BJP leaders are faithful to the people of Madhya Pradesh and will keep raising voice for people and security forces.

"If Sajjan Singh Verma is calling us dogs then I would like to tell him that yes we are dogs, we are faithful dogs of the people of Madhya Pradesh and we will keep raising our voices for our people and our security forces," said Sharma.

The latest step of transferring the dog-squad has drawn scathing criticism from rival BJP which is using the opportunity to attack the government.

BJP's state vice president Vijesh Lunawat took a dig on the move and tweeted, "The Great Kamal Nath Government did not spare even dogs from the transfer business. Dog squad transferred in Madhya Pradesh." (ANI)

