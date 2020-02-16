Mentality that imported products are superior needs to be changed: PM Modi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Narendra Modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday encouraged people to buy more indigenous products and said the 'mentality that whatever is imported is superior' needs to be changed.

"We have to give our contribution to nation-building. We have to associate ourselves with the nation's commitments. In the last 5 years people including school children, college-goers, saints and each and every section of society has contributed immensely in 'Swacchata Abhiyaan," said Modi while addressing the centenary celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul.

"We have to give respect to the products made by our artisans, weavers and buy indigenous products. We should buy whatever is locally manufactured. The mentality that whatever is imported is superior needs to be changed," he added.

PM Modi, who arrived in his parliamentary constituency on Sunday morning, is also scheduled to unveil a 63-feet tall statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya besides inaugurating a memorial centre for the late leader. (ANI)

