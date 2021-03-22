Mentally-disturbed man mercilessly beaten by locals in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): A mentally-disturbed person was on Monday morning beaten up mercilessly by two locals here in Indore.

Station house officer (SHO), MG Road Police Station, Dharmveer Singh Nagar said, "A mentally-disturbed man was throwing a stone near Krishnapura Chhatri this morning. The stone hit one of the cars passing by. Those sitting in the car got down and started beating up the person."



As soon as police officials reached the spot, the two stopped beating the person and ran away.

However, a man on the way made a video of the incident, on the basis of which the police registered a case against the two who beat up the mentally-disturbed person.

The police identified the accused based on the car number and have arrested them. (ANI)

