Mentally-ill patients earn Rs 1 lakh through banana cultivation in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): The mentally-ill patients of the Regional Mental Hospital in Nagpur earned Rs 1 Lakh and 34 thousand by banana cultivation.

Under the skill development program, these patients were rehabilitated and based on their interest were put into the farming sector within the hospital premises.

Madhuri Thorat, Medical Superintendent, Regional Mental Hospital said, "Farming has a soothing effect on the minds of the mentally ill patients and so we are encouraging them to do farming. And this is also helping them earn a livelihood from this and proving the society wrong that they cannot do anything. Also, the patients enjoy doing these activities and this reduces the symptoms of depression in the patients."

She further added that the hospital is also in the process of giving them reasonable pay from the revenue generated by the banana cultivation.

Pravin Kakde, Farming Project Head said, "The patients who come here are usually from the rural background and we give them the skill according to their interest. We also help these patients to develop their interest in farming activities or other activities."

"This has turned out to be very fruitful as sometimes the patients themselves have taught us about the best techniques and seasons to cultivate banana," he further added. (ANI)

