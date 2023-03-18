Mentally ill woman sexually assaulted in Karnataka, police register case

Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], March 18 (ANI): A 36-year-old mentally ill woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a female ward in a government hospital in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, Kalaburagi late Friday.

Police have registered a case at the Bramphur police station in Kalaburagi on the complaint of a duty nursing staff.



"The complainant alleged that the accused, Mahiboob Pasha (40), a resident of Kalaburagi sexually assaulted a mentally unsound female patient who was admitted at the Hospital late Friday evening," Chethan R, Police Commissioner Kalaburagi City said.

Police said they have not arrested the accused so far.

"The investigation is underway," the offical added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

