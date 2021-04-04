Mentally unstable man threatens hotel owner, customers with toy gun in Andhra's Srikakulam

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): A man travelling in a private bus allegedly threatened a roadside hotel owner and customers with a toy gun when the vehicle stopped in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Sunday morning.

The accused identified as Pradeep Kumar Swain was later found to be mentally unstable, as per police information.



Speaking to ANI over the phone, G Narayana Swamy, Baruva sub-inspector said: "A private bus which was going from Odisha's Jaypore to Bhuvaneswar, stopped near a roadside hotel for a tea break around 5.30 am. The accused had an argument with the hotel owner and some of the people who scolded him."

Later, the accused threatened them with a gun, he added.

However, the police called the kin of the accused to take him to his place and the matter is being investigated. (ANI)

