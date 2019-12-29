Mercury drops to 3.4 degree Celesius in Odisha's Sonepur

Sonepur (Odisha) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The cold wave conditions have gripped the state severely with the mercury dropping to 3.4 degree Celsius in Sonepur on Sunday. As many as 15 places in Odisha recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius.

As per the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, Angul recorded 4.6 degree Celsius temperature, Phulbani 5 degree Celsius, Daringbadi at 5.5 degree Celsius and Titilaghar 6.1 degree Celsius.

It was followed by Bhawanipatna at 6.5 degree Celsius, Keonjhar 6.6 degree Celsius, Jharsuguda 7.3 degree Celsius, Sambalpur 7.4 degree Celsius, Bolamgir 8 degree Celsius and Balasore 8.6 degree Celsius.

Cuttack recorded 8.8 degree Celsius, Baripada 9.0 degree Celsius, Sundarghar 9.0 degree Celsius, Koraput 9.6 degree Celsius temperature.

The cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over several districts in Odisha, according to IMD. (ANI)

