Representative Image
Mercury in Delhi touches all-time high of 48degC

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:45 IST

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The national capital on Monday recorded a temperature of 48 degrees Celcius, the highest-ever to be seen in the month of June.
"Delhi records the highest temperature in history. Sets an all-time record at 48degC. This is the hottest ever in June," read a post on the official Twitter handle of Skymet.
Skymet's Vice President - Meteorology and Climate Change - Mahesh Palawat said today's temperature surpasses the earlier record of 47. 8 degrees Celcius in June 2014.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heat wave conditions will prevail in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, among others, for a couple of days.
Earlier today, the IMD had issued a red alert in West Rajasthan, orange alert in West Madhya Pradesh and yellow alert in various parts of the country including in East Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh.
A red alert calls for taking an action, orange alert calls for staying prepared while the yellow alert is for staying updated.
Maximum temperatures were markedly above normal at many places on Sunday. The temperature was reported 5.1degC above than the normal temperature at many places over East Rajasthan.
A heat wave is usually declared when the temperature stays above 45 degC for two consecutive days.
According to Skymet, some relief is in sight during the next 24 hours.
The private forecaster said that by tomorrow, a fresh Western Disturbance will approach the Western Himalayan. Its induced cyclonic circulation would be seen over Central Pakistan and adjoining parts of West Rajasthan. Therefore, due to these weather systems, pre-Monsoon activities like dust storm and thunderstorm will occur over parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad during the late afternoon or evening hours on June 11.
However, forenoon hours would be hot, and dust storm, thunderstorm, and patchy rains will occur in parts of Delhi and NCR for the coming two to three days.
Even though the intensity and effect of these weather activities will not be major but slight relief may occur from the ongoing heat wave like conditions. Temperatures will also drop only by a few degrees (ANI)

iocl