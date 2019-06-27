Representative Image
Representative Image

Mercury sores in UP, Banda records 43.8 degree Celsius temperature

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 21:37 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Reeling under the persitent grip of hot and dry weather, Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Thursday recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43.8 degrees Celsius.
In the state capital, Lucknow, the maximum temperature was 41.2 degrees Celsius.
While mercury in Agra settled at a high of 41.4 degrees Celsius, Allahabad recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius.
According to IMD's forecast, the present weather conditions are likely to continue in most parts of the state over the next few days. Rains and thunder expected to shower at isolated places from July 1 onwards. (ANI)

