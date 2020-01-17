Mercy plea of death row convict will be rejected: Nirbhaya's mother

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Asha Devi, the mother of 2012 gang-rape victim, on Thursday said that the mercy plea of the death row convict will be rejected.

"Their appeal would be rejected. Both Supreme Court and High Court have upheld the death warrant," said Asha Devi.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry has received mercy petition of Delhi gang-rape convict Mukesh Singh after it was rejected by the Delhi government on Thursday.

According to MHA sources, the consideration of the plea is under process.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh. The mercy plea was then forwarded to Lieutenant Governor, who then sent it to Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Meanwhile, all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case have been shifted to Tihar jail no.3.

All the four convicts were sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.

The victim, who was later given the name Nirbhaya, had succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment. (ANI)

