Merry Christmas: PM Modi greets nation

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Christmas and remembered the 'noble thoughts of Jesus Christ'.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that the teachings of Jesus inspire millions of people across the world.

"Merry Christmas! We remember, with immense joy, the noble thoughts of Jesus Christ. He epitomised the spirit of service and compassion, devoting his life towards alleviating human suffering. His teachings inspire millions across the world," Modi tweeted.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.

December 25 is also celebrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Good Governance Day in memory of late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose birth anniversary also falls on the same day. (ANI)