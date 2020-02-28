Message of Balakot clear that proxy war on our people won't be tolerated: CDS Rawat

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Friday said that "the message (of Balakot) was very clear that the kind of proxy war perpetrated on our people will not be tolerated."

The CDS made the statement at a seminar titled 'Indian Air Force: No war, no peace' at Centre for Air Power Studies in Delhi.

"If we have to be prepared for the tasks assigned to us then it is important we maintain credible deterrence at land, air and sea at all times. Deterrence comes from keeping every personnel trained and motivated," he added.

"The credible deterrence comes from the will of the military leadership and intent of political leadership while taking the tough decision. This was amply shown after Kargil, Uri attacks and Pulwama attack," he added.

Apart from Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria also addressed the gathering. (ANI)