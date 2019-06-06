MeT Dept warns of thunderstorm, lightning in Chhattisgarh, MP, Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, said India Meteorological Department on Thursday.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Northeast states such as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Besides, Gangetic West Bengal, South interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness heavy downpour.

In the northern states, heat wave conditions in many parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha; in some parts with severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over West Rajasthan.

"Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan. Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets over South Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin on Thursday.

Squally weather with winds, speed reaching 35-45 kmph, likely to prevail over southeast and southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia Coast, Maldives-Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

