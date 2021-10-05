Met Governor Banwarilal Purohit, gave him memorandum to repeal three farm laws: Punjab CM

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said that he along with the state's ministers met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and gave him the memorandum to repeal the three farm laws.

Channi along with his cabinet colleagues submitted a memorandum on vital farmers' issues to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan and reiterated the need to urgently review and repeal the three farm laws which have caused resentment amongst farmers, as per the Chief Minister Office.

While speaking to the media, Channi said, "We condemn the unfortunate incident that happened in Lakhimpur Kheri and guilty should be arrested. The reason behind this incident is three farm laws. I along with my ministers met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and gave him the memorandum to repeal the three farm laws."



As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

