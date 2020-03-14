Met Guv, demanded floor test for Kamal Nath govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he along with his partymen met Governor Lalji Tandon and demanded floor test for Kamal Nath Govt before the commencement of the budget session of the assembly.

"Today, our delegation comprises up of fellow partymen met governor, 22 MLAs have resigned. We have submitted a letter to Governor and demanded that floor test for Kamal Nath Govt before the commencement of the budget session of the assembly," Shivraj told reporters.

"Kamalnath Government is in minority now. The government does not have any constitutional authority to run the state. They are not having the power to take decisions. They should first pass the confidence motion in the assembly," he added.

Shivraj also accused the Congress of threatening rebel MLAs.

He said: "They are threatening the rebel MLAs. MLAs are seeking security to come to Bhopal. They are indulging in Horse trading. Yesterday there was an attempt to attack party man Jyotiraditya Scindia in Bhopal, where some people showed black flags to the erstwhile Congress leader."

22 Congress legislators resigned from the party following Scindia's resignation earlier this week, putting the Kamal Nath-led government in crisis. (ANI)

