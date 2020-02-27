Met Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka to discuss about party's roadmap in Punjab, says Najvot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said that he had met party's interim President Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on February 25 and 26 in Delhi to brief them about the situation in Punjab and the roadmap ahead.

"I was called to Delhi by the party high command where I met Priyankaji and Soniaji. I briefed them about the current situation in Punjab and the roadmap ahead," Sidhu said.

This meeting was held amid the ongoing rumours that Navjot Singh Sidhu will leave the Congress and join either the BJP or AAP.

In June last year, Sidhu was stripped of the portfolios of Local Government, Tourism and Culture Ministry by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh after the party won eight parliamentary seats out of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. He was given Power, New and Renewable Energy Resources Ministry after a Cabinet reshuffle. Later, Sidhu resigned from the post. (ANI)