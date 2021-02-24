Metals and mining sector can play an important role in the making of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today said that the metals and mining sector can play an important role in the making of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Speaking at the 58th National Metallurgists Day and the 74th Annual Technical Meeting of the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM), he said that this is a vibrant and growing sector, and it holds a tremendous amount of potential and promise of growth not only for the sector but for the economy as well.

Talking about Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he said, "Aatmanirbhar Bharat envisions grand, vibrant India, which does not only fulfil its requirements but also meets the expectations of the global community in the true spirit of Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam. If the industry, Government, and academia all work together for the betterment of our society and nation, we can surely realize the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Describing the Budget 2021 as path-breaking, progressive and pro-growth, Pradhan said a production linked scheme (PLI) has been announced for the speciality steel by the government and this is a major reform in the sector for boosting indigenous production. Inviting the industry to take full advantage of this path-breaking initiative, the Minister called upon for developing a new manufacturing ecosystem in the country.



The Minister said that there is a need to develop intellectual property and technology in the areas of advanced steels and alloys so that the critical requirements are satisfied indigenously, and the export horizon expands.

"We are also working to create a world-class facility for metallurgical engineering and development of human resources for the steel sector. Centre of excellence has been approved to be set up in IITs. Steel Research and Technology Mission of India has been set up to promote joint collaborative research projects of national importance in the iron and steel sector." He said.

Congratulating the IIM for its platinum jubilee, the Minister said that it is a matter of pride that an institution, which was established in 1946, before the independence of India, is still flourishing and contributing to the development of the country. (ANI)

