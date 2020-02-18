Methaqualone worth Rs 3.4 crore seized by Chennai Customs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The Chennai Customs officials on Monday seized 6.8 kilograms of Methaqualone worth Rs 3.4 crore from a courier warehouse in the city.

A total of 57 plastics pouches were recovered from ribbon rolls containing a white crystalline powder.

"The power was tested with narcotics testing kit and prime facie tested positive for Methaqualone. Total 6.815 kg of white crystalline powder suspected to be Methaqualone valued Rs 3.4 crore was seized under the NDPS Act,1985. The sample has been sent to the laboratory for the confirmatory test," the statement issued by Chennai Customs International Airport read.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

