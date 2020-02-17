Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Courier Intelligence Unit of Customs seized contraband valued at Rs 3.5 crore in the international market from the Chennai Airport on Monday.
According to customs officials "Methaqualone worth Rs 3.4 crore has been seized at Chennai Airport. Efforts are being made to apprehend the consignor and to find the source of the seized drug."
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Methaqualone worth Rs 3.5 crore seized at Chennai Airport
ANI | Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:14 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Courier Intelligence Unit of Customs seized contraband valued at Rs 3.5 crore in the international market from the Chennai Airport on Monday.