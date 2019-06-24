Metro operations to be affected on Violet line for a week

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Metro services on the Violet Line will be affected for a week starting Monday as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) undertakes track maintenance work.

The metro operator issued a Violet Line update on its official Twitter account which stated: "DMRC will be undertaking planned track maintenance work at one of the reversal sides of trains at Kashmere Gate station for a period of around one week starting today."

"Due to this, frequency of trains may witness slight variation during this period," it said.

DMRC is known for posting regular updates about delays in metro service in advance. (ANI)

