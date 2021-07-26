Metro services disrupted, commuters stranded after mild tremors reported in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): After mild tremors were reported at around 6.42 am in the national capital, metro services at many stations were halted and passengers were left stranded on Monday.

The disruption in metro services resulted in long queues at various metro stations in Delhi on Monday.

This comes on a day when the Delhi Metro allowed metro trains to operate with full capacity starting today.

"Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 am (today). As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally," said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Commuters were seen in multiple queues outside Badarpur Border metro station.



"We are in the queue for more than 1 hour now. It is being said that trains are running late due to some technical glitch," said a commuter

People were seen waiting outside Anand Vihar Metro Station as the gates remain closed.





A commuter said, "I have been waiting here for more than an hour. When I enquired, a guard told me that there is some technical glitch in the metro line."



A huge rush of commuters was also seen at the Nirman Vihar metro station in Delhi.

This comes a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed Delhi Metro to run at 100 per cent capacity, with sixteen additional entry gates of metro stations made operational from Monday.

As per a statement, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) is already facilitating passenger entry at all its stations through 260 gates.

The stations that will have an additional operational gate are - Uttam Nagar East, Janakpuri West, Dwarka Mor, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, Noida Sector 18, Noida City Centre, Azadpur, GTB Nagar, Govind Puri, Green Park, and MG Road.

At Model Town, Kashmere Gate, and Central Secretariat stations, additional gates will be open only for entry.

These 16 are in addition to these already operational gates.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its guidelines permitted the Delhi metro to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Even buses plying within the metropolis, including DTC and cluster buses, have been allowed to run at full capacity.

However, in an official statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that standing travel inside the Metro still continues to remain prohibited as per the revised guidelines.

Earlier, metro and buses had been operating at 50 per cent capacity. (ANI)

