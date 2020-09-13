Metro stations being sanitised in Kolkata, people follow social distancing norms

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 13 (ANI): Social distancing norms were being followed and sanitisation conducted at metro stations in Kolkata on Sunday.

The state government ordered to resume metro services today for NEET 2020 examination aspirants and their parents.





West Bengal on Saturday reported 3,161 new COVID19 cases and 59 deaths, taking the number of cases in the state to 1,99,493, the state's health department said.

The state now has 23,521 active cases, 1,72,085 patients have been discharged and 3,887 have succumbed due to virus, it added.

India in the last 24 hours reported 94,372 new COVID-19 cases taking the national coronavirus tally beyond the 47-lakh mark, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported in the last 24 hours, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586. (ANI)

