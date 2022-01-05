Metro to run with 100 pc seating capacity, no standing passengers will be allowed: DMRC

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): In the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday informed that the metro will be running with a 100 per cent seating capacity and no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice.

"Public Service Announcement, in the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro will be running with the 100 per cent seating capacity and no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice," DMRC tweeted from its official account.

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.



Addressing a press conference after the DDMA meeting today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops.

"The DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID-19 surge. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from home," he said.

"Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops," he added.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend with 5,481 new infections reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, pushing the positivity rate to 8.37 per cent, the highest in over seven months. (ANI)

