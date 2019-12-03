Mettupalayam wall collapse: Aathi Thamizhar Peravai blocks road demanding Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Members of the Aathi Thamizhar Peravai on Tuesday blocked the roads near Goripalayam here demanding hike in ex-gratia from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 20 lakh to the families of the deceased in the Mettupalayam wall collapse which left 17 dead.

Scores of protestors blocked the roads and demanded adequate compensation, the relatives of the deceased also participated in the protest.

At least 17 people died after a compound wall collapsed and damaged three houses in Nadoor Kannappan layout in Mettupalayam on Monday morning here following heavy rain in the region.

Among those dead are two children.

Tamil Nadu government has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those, who have lost their lives.

More details are currently awaited. (ANI)

