MGNREGA provides work options in far-flung hilly areas of J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 31 (ANI): Economically weaker sections of people living in far-flung hilly areas in Rajouri are getting an opportunity to earn a living through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The MGNREGA has provided jobs to below poverty line people in Budhal block after the three-tier Panchayat system gave powers to panchayat members to provide work under MNREGA.

The scheme is becoming a ray of hope for people living in these far-flung hilly areas of Budhal block in Rajouri.

According to the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Budhal Block, Mohim Ahmed, the government is working to uplift the people below the poverty line and is trying to empower women in Jammu and Kashmir by providing them opportunities under MGNREGA.

"Our government is working in uplifting the people below the poverty line, the reason a remote area like Pir Panjal has roads. Our departments are working tirelessly and it is due to their efforts that our area is open defecation free," said the BDO.



"Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 90 per cent of the target has been completed. Along with that public services are being provided at doorsteps. Modi government is empowering women," he added.

Meanwhile, locals say they are satisfied with the development as they are obtaining opportunities to work.

"I am a postgraduate but could not find a job for myself. Under MGNREGA we at least got work and can earn our bread," said Shah Baza, a local.

Budhal block administration officials assert that there is not a single Panchayat in the block that has not given job opportunities to people under MNREGA.

"After elections to the Block Development Council (BDC) and district chairman, there has not been a single panchayat in the block in which women are not working," said BDC Chairperson, Budhal Block, Shamim Akhter. (ANI)

