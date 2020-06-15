MGNREGA workers allege lack of facilities at quarantine centre in AP's Srikakulam

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Several Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers in Srikakulam district alleged lack of adequate facilities at a quarantine centre.

They expressed unhappiness over the quality of food they are being served at the centre.

"The food provided was not of good quality. That too it was not adequately served. Even when we asked, they did not give anything. We are not given soap and towel. We are asking but there is no response from authorities," said a labourer.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,965 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh including 2,688 active cases, 3195 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 82 deaths. (ANI)

