MH: Police arrest 3, seizes narcotics worth Rs 1.5 crore

Washim (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Police arrested three persons and seized narcotics worth Rs 1.5 crore from Karanja here, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vasant Pardeshi on Friday.



The seizure of narcotics and arrest was made on Thursday, added Pardeshi.



Three mobile, one bike and more than 14 thousand in cash were also recovered by the police team.



A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused.



Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

