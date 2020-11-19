MHA advises Haryana, UP to conduct survey of private hospitals over preparedness to tackle COVID-19

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Home Ministry said on Thursday that it has advised Haryana and UP governments to hold a survey of private hospitals in their NCR districts on the lines of Delhi over preparedness to tackle COVID-19.

The ministry, which made a series of tweets, said about 150 ICU beds have been added in the last three days in Delhi following directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It said that capacity of RT-PCR tests in Delhi will be ramped up to 60,000 per day by end of November.



"After HM's review meeting on Delhi's COVID situation, more than 28,708 RT-PCR tests conducted on November 18. Capacity of RT-PCR tests to be ramped up to 60,000 per day by end of November. MHA has advised Haryana and UP govts to hold survey of pvt hospitals in their NCR districts on the lines of Delhi," MHA said.

It said 10 multi-disciplinary teams of MHA constituted to visit more than 100 private hospitals in Delhi for assessing bed utilization and testing capacity and to identify extra ICU beds have submitted reports and these are under consideration of DGHS.

"Following HM's directive, about 150 ICU beds added in the last 3 days in Delhi. Also, current capacity of 3652 ICU beds will be further ramped up. Train coaches with 800 beds at Shakur Basti rly station to become functional. Doctors & paramedics from CAPF to man these coaches," the ministry said.

"To ramp up Delhi's medical infrastructure, all 75 doctors and 251 para medics from CAPF have reported for duty. 50 doctors and 175 para medics deployed at Chhatarpur and Shakur Basti COVID care centre. Delhi Govt asked to refer patients needing critical care to these facilities," it added. (ANI)

