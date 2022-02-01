MHA allocated Rs 35,581 cr for J-K; maximum amount in all UTs

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Of the total eight Union Territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been allocated a maximum amount of Rs 35,581.44 crore in Budget Expenditure (BE) for the recently carved Jammu and Kashmir in the Union Budget 2022-2023 tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday.

With Rs 35,581.44 crore allocated to Jammu and Kashmir, there is an increase of Rs 4824.44 crore (15.69 per cent) from BE 21-22 (Rs 30, 575 crore).

Besides, there is an additional fund for Jammu and Kashmir as Grant for Prime Minister Development Projects (Rs 273 cr), Grant for RATLE Hydro Electric Plant (Rs 476.44 cr), Grant for 624 MW Kiur Hydro Electric Plant (Rs 130 cr) and Grant for Capital Expenditure (Rs 500 cr).

The amount fixed for Jammu and Kashmir is more than half of the total of Rs 60,784.23 crore BE allocated to the MHA for all the UTs.

Of the total budget allocation for the UTs, those without legislature are allocated an amount of Rs 22,305.10 crore and those with the legislature are allocated Rs 38,479.23 crore.



UTs without legislature are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep while UTs with the legislature are Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been allocated Rs 5,763.65 crore, an increase of Rs 376.24 crore (6.98 per cent) from BE 21-22 (Rs 5387.41 crore) while Chandigarh has been Total allocation in BE 22-23 is Rs 5,382.79 crore, an increase of Rs 196.67 crore (3.79 per cent) from BE 21-22 (Rs 5, 186.12 crore).

The allocation for Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in BE 22-23 is Rs 3,781.10 crore, an increase of Rs.217.51 crore (6.10 per cent) from BE 21-22 (Rs.3563.59 crore). The Capital Allocation in the UT has been increased from 764.83 crore in BE 21-22 to Rs 875.10 crore in BE 22-23 (an increase of Rs.110.27 cr - 14.42 per cent.

The allocation in BE for Ladakh is the same as Rs 5,958 crore which was kept in fiscal year 21-22. However, there is an allocation of Rs 1,421.50 crore for Lakshadweep in BE 22-23.

For Delhi, a total allocation in BE 22-23 is Rs 1,168.00 crore, an increase of Rs 210.49 crore (21.98 per cent) from BE 21-22 (Rs 957.51 crore). An additional amount of Rs 200 cr is Central Assistance for Chandrawal Water Plant and Rs 10 cr as a contribution to Delhi Disaster Response Fund.

An amount of Rs 1729.79 crore is allocated for transfer to Puducherry in BE 22-23 which was the same in 21-22. (ANI)

