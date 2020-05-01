MHA allows movement of stranded migrants by special trains

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains.

The order came after several chief ministers requested the Centre to arrange special trains to move stranded migrants to their respective destinations. Earlier, the MHA had allowed the movement of migrants by road only.

"Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons, stranded at different places, is also allowed by special trains to be operated by Ministry of Railways (MoR)," read the order.

"MoR will designate nodal officer(s) for coordinating with State/ UTs for their movement. MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains," it said.

Passenger trains were suspended since March 25 when the nationwide lockdown come into force to stem the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

