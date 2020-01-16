New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the case of DSP Davinder Singh, sources said on Thursday.
Jammu & Kashmir's Home Department will take a call on the dismissal of Singh, who was recently arrested in Jammu and Kashmir along with two terrorists from a vehicle in which they were travelling. (ANI)
MHA asks NIA to investigate DSP Davinder Singh case
ANI | Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:12 IST
