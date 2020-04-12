MHA asks States, UTs to ensure compliance of SC order on welfare of migrant labourers

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs has written to all States/ UTs to ensure compliance of the Supreme Court directions regarding the welfare of migrant labourers housed at relief shelters and camps in different parts of the country, according to an official statement.

"The Supreme Court had directed that adequate medical facilities besides proper arrangements for food, clean drinking water, and sanitation be ensured for migrant workers," read the official statement.

"Further, trained counselors and/or community group leaders belonging to all faiths should visit the camps/ shelter homes and deal with any consternation that the migrants might be going through," it added.

"The Court also observed that the anxiety and fear of the migrants should be understood by the police and other authorities and that they should deal with the migrants in a humane manner. The State Governments/ UTs should endeavour to engage volunteers along with the police to supervise the welfare activities of the migrants, it mentioned further," it read.

The migrant labourers fall in one of the most affected groups since the country was put under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)