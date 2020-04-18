MHA asks states, UTs to trace Rohingyas; may need to be screened for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday wrote a letter to all states and UTs asking them to trace Rohingyas after it was reported that they attended religious congregations of Tablighi Jamaat in the national capital.

In its letter, the Ministry has said that it was reported that Rohingyas have attended ijtemas and other religious congregations of Tablighi Jamaat and there is a possibility of their contracting COVID-19.

Home Ministry has said that Rohingyas and their contacts may need to be screened for COVID-19 and asked states to take necessary measures in this regard on priority.

While giving details about the locations about their presence, Home ministry has said that Rohingyas are residing in camps in Hyderabad, Telangana and had attended Tablighi Jamaat ljtema at Mewat, Haryana and had visited Nizamuddin Markaz at New Delhi.

Similarly, Rohingyas living in Shram Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi who had gone for Tablighi activities, have not returned to their camps, MHA has said.

The ministry also told the states that the presence of Rohingyas after attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation has also been reported from Derabassi, Punjab and Jammu area of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

