MHA being Cadre Controlling Authority for IPS requests all state govt for central deputation every year: Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that the Ministry of Home Affairs, being the Cadre Controlling Authority for IPS requests all State governments and Cadres for central deputation every year as per their prescribed Central Deputation Reserve (CDR) quota.

Nityanand Rai in a written reply on the question of Congress MP Manickam Tagore informed the House, "As provided under Article 312 of the Constitution, the Indian Police Service (IPS) is an All India Service both for the Union and the States. A certain number of posts in different Police and other Organizations/Departments of the Central Government are filled up by IPS officers allotted to various State cadres. Rule 6(1) of the IPS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 provides for the deputation of IPS officers to the Central Government."

"Accordingly, the Ministry of Home Affairs, being the Cadre Controlling Authority for IPS requests all State Govt./Cadres for Central Deputation every year as per their prescribed Central Deputation Reserve (CDR) quota," he added.



MoS Home Rai further said in the reply that the Central Deputation of IPS officers is governed under the IPS Tenure Policy and as per para 17 of the said Policy, an officer who is approved for appointment to a post under the Central Government will be debarred for a period of 5 years from Central deputation and foreign assignments/ consultancies if he/she fails to take up his/her assignment.

The second phase of the Budget Session began on March 13 and will continue till April 6.

