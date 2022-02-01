MHA budget allocation increased by 12.46 pc in Union Budget 2022-23

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been allocated an increased budget of 12.46 per cent in the Union Budget 2022-2023 which has been presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Tuesday.

The increased budget allocation for MHA includes Grant 50 and 51. In Grant 50 (Budget allocation for MHA), the allocated amount for 2022-2023 is Rs 7,621 crore in Budget Expenditure (BE) which was Rs 7,620.40 crore in 2021-2022 BE.

However, Grant 51 (Police) budget allocation is increased by 13.38 per cent from BE of Rs 1,03,802.52 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 1,17,687.99 crore in 2022-23.

The Cabinet budget allocation is 1,711.04 crore in 2022-23 while capital provisions in Police Grant increased from Rs 9,716 crores to Rs 10,500 crores - an increase of 8 per cent.

A capital provision in Cabinet Grant has been increased by 271.40 per cent from BE of Rs 137 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 508.82 crore in 2022-23.



Budget allocation for major schemes like police infrastructure is increased by 8.49 per cent from BE of Rs 3,612.29 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 3,918.84 crore in 2022-23.

Border Management Budget has increased by 42.84 per cent from BE of Rs 1,921.39 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 2,517.02 crore in 2022-23.

Provisioning Heads has been increased by 4.22 per cent from BE of Rs 3,353.04 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 3,494.58 crore in 2022-23.

Total allocations for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Central Police Organizations is increased by 12.98 per cent from BE of Rs 90, 888.41 crores in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 10,2686.50 crore in 2022-23.

The Union Budget for MHA also has provision for new schemes and projects targeted for better delivery on the Criminal Justice System, Forensic, and Prisons.

For Inter Operable Criminal Justice System, the MHA has been allocated Rs 122 crore, Rs 150 crore for Emergency Response System, Rs 400 crore for Modernization of Prisons, and Rs 300 crore for Modernization of Forensic Capacity.

Provision for IVFRT (Immigration, Visa and Foreigners Registration, and Tracking) has also been increased by 127.27 per cent from BE of Rs 77 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 175 crore in 2022-23. (ANI)

