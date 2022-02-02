MHA Budget increased by 12.46pc, 1.85 lakh crore for expenditure in 2022-23

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been allocated an increased budget of 12.46 per cent in the Union Budget which stands to 1,85,776.55 crore as expenditure for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

The increased amount in the Union Budget 2022-2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday is nearly Rs 20,000 crore compared to the current fiscal of Rs 1,66,546.94 crore.

There is variation in increased amounts allocated to the MHA but almost all major heads like border management; police Infrastructure; Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organizations (CPOs); and the Land Port Authority of India has been benefitted in the Union Budget.

Major schemes like police Infrastructure is increased by 8.49 per cent from BE of Rs 3,612.29 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 3,918.84 crore in 2022-23.

Border Management Budget is increased by 42.84 per cent from BE of Rs 1921.39 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 2517.02 crore in 2022-23.

Provisioning Heads has been increased by 4.22 per cent from BE of Rs 3,353.04 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 3,494.58 crore in 2022-23.

Total allocations for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Central Police Organizations is increased by 12.98 per cent from BE of Rs 90, 888.41 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 10,2686.50 crore in 2022-23.

The increased budget allocation for MHA includes Grant 50 and 51. In Grant 50 (Budget allocation for MHA), the allocated amount for 2022-2023 is Rs 7,621 crore in BE which was Rs 7,620.40 crore in 2021-2022 BE. However, Grant 51 (Police) budget allocation is increased by 13.38 per cent from BE of Rs 1,03,802.52 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 1,17,687.99 crore in 2022-23.

The Cabinet budget allocation is 1,711.04 crore in 2022-23 while capital provisions in Police Grant increased from Rs 9,716 crores to Rs 10,500 crores-- an increase of 8 per cent.

Capital provision in Cabinet Grant has been increased by 271.40 per cent from BE of Rs 137

crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 508.82 crore in 2022-23.

The Union Budget for MHA also has provision for new schemes and projects targeted for better delivery on the Criminal Justice system, Forensic and Prisons.

For Inter Operable Criminal Justice System, the MHA has been allocated Rs 122 crore, Rs 150 crore for Emergency Response System, Rs 400 crore for Modernization of Prisons and Rs 300 crore for Modernization of Forensic Capacity.

Provision for IVFRT (Immigration, Visa and Foreigners Registration and Tracking) has also been increased by 127.27 per cent from BE of Rs 77 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 175 crore in 2022-23.

Provision for Land Port Authority of India is increased by 38.57 per cent from BE of Rs



216.50 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 300 crore in 2022-23.

Implementation of safe city projects provided for Rs 520.04 crore to be funded from the Nirbhaya fund in the allocation of this budget for the MHA.

Among the central police organisations, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), mostly responsible for internal security duties and fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, has been allocated Rs 29,324.92 in comparison to Rs 27, 307.42 crore given in 2021-22.

The Border Security Force (BSF), which guards India's border with Pakistan and Bangladesh, besides often handling internal security assignments, has been given Rs 22,718.45 crore in comparison to Rs 21,491.14 crore given in the current fiscal.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which protects vital installations like nuclear projects, airports and metro networks, has been given Rs 12,201.90 crore in comparison to Rs 11,372.54 crore allocated in 2021-22.

The Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, has been allocated Rs 7,653.73 crore in comparison to Rs 6940.42 crore given in 2021-22.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the Sino-Indian border, got Rs 7,461.28 crore in comparison to Rs 6,965.02 crore given in the current fiscal.

The Assam Rifles, which is deployed along the India-Myanmar border and for anti-insurgency duties in the Northeast, has been allocated Rs 6658.41 crore in comparison to Rs 6,046.25 crore given in the current fiscal.

The National Security Guard (NSG), the elite commando force to tackle any emergency security situation, has been allocated Rs1293.37 crore in comparison to Rs 1,151.16 crore given in 2021-22.

The Intelligence Bureau, a key domestic internal agency, has been given Rs 3,168.36 crore in comparison to Rs 2,793.02 given in the current fiscal.

Special Protection Group (SPG), which protects the Prime Minister, has been allocated Rs385.95 crore in comparison to Rs 386.50 crore given in 2021-22.

However, budget allocations of Delhi Police is increased by 21.09 per cent from BE of Rs 8,338.12 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 10,096.29 crore in 2022-23.

MHA has been allocated Rs 3,676 crore as fixed amount for Registrar General of India to conduct Census 2022.

There is a provision of Rs 70 Crores to Rashtriya Raksha University and National Forensic Science University in the allocated budget for the MHA this year.

Provision for Relief and Rehabilitation for Migrants and Repatriates increased by 24.28 per cent from BE of Rs 241.20 crore in 2021-22 to BE of Rs 299.76 crore in 2022-23. (ANI)

