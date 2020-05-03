MHA categorises 6 districts of Tripura as green zones, 2 as orange zones

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 3 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has categorised six districts of Tripura as green zones and 2 districts as orange zones. As per the MHA order, there is no restriction on the functioning of government offices in green and orange zones, said Manoj Kumar, State Chief Secretary.

Accordingly, it is decided that government offices will function normally from 4th May 2020. All categories of employees will work from the office.

In the order issued on Saturday, Kumar stated, "For schools, colleges, Educational/training/coaching institutions, separate orders will be issued by the concerned Department/organisation."

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said total COVID-19 positive cases in Tripura stands at four out of which two have already been discharged and two are active cases.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37,776 people have tested COVID-19 positive, of which 10,018 have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

